Extension Advisory Council Meeting November 12

The next regular meeting of the Illinois Extension Advisory Council serving Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties will be Monday, November 12. The council includes a panel of members from the five-county area. They will meet at the Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center at 7 p.m.

Agenda items will include regular business and an overview of current programming offered by Extension staff. For more local Illinois Extension information, follow us on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or find them online at web web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw.