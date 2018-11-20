Father Charged With Alleged Murder Of Baby

The father of a two-month old Greenville infant has been charged with alleged murder in the baby’s death, which occurred last Friday.

James Andrew Hickman, age 27, is charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two counts of first degree murder.

The counts allege James Hickman shook his son, Evander Allen Ray Hickman, knowing the act created a strong probability of great bodily harm, and a strong probability of death, thereby causing the infant’s death.

The baby was born on September 15. Funeral information for Evander Allen Ray Hickman is listed under the Obituaries tab on our website.

The possible range of imprisonment on the charges, if James Hickman is convicted, is not less than 20 years and not more than 60 years.

James Hickman is being held in the Bond County jail on two million dollars cash bond.