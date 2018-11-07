Fayette County Election Results

Fayette County saw a 55% voter turnout Tuesday night, with 7,380 of a possible 13,474 registered voters casting ballots.

In contested county races, Republican incumbent Vicky L. Conder will remain the Fayette County Clerk. She defeated Democrat Donna Thull. Conder received 4,907 votes to Thull’s 2,350.

Republican Michelle Hagy will be Fayette County’s Treasurer. She received 5,196 votes, defeating Democrat Lucas M. Watson, who received 1,996 votes.

Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith, a republican, will retain his seat. He received 4,709 votes Tuesday. His opponent, Democrat Ed Durbin received 2,590 votes.

A proposition to raise sales tax in the City of Vandalia by one half of one percent was defeated. 970 “no” votes were cast, compared to 608 votes in favor of the increase.

In the race for the 15th Congressional District seat, Fayette County voters cast 5,529 votes for Republican incumbent John Shimkus, over 1,703 votes for Democratic challenger Kevin Gaither.

In the legislative election, Republican Jason Plummer received 5,067 Fayette County votes for the 54th district. Democratic challenger Brian Stout received 2,177 votes.

Republican Blaine Wilhour received 5,606 votes in the race for the 107th Representative District. David J. Seiler trailed in Fayette County with 1,627 votes.

Election totals are not official until canvassed.