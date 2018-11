Congratulations to the Greenville FFA’s Agriculture Sales Team. They placed 1st at the Section 19 contest at Pana. Individually Jack Wall was 2nd place individual, Marissa Schaefer was 3rd, Taylor Weiss was 5th, and Grace Baum was 6th overall. They will now compete at District on November 14th.

Left to right: Jack Wall, Marissa Schaefer, Taylor Weiss, and Grace Baum.