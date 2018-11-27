First Baptist Church Live Nativity

A fun, family-friendly Christmas event will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Greenville on Saturday, December 1. This adventure explores the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Guests will visit booths around the “indoor” city and enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, and snacks — all while learning about the most important baby ever — Jesus — and that He came to save us.

Guests will enter through the “city gates” (sanctuary) where they will meet the city gatekeepers and village photographer. At the sanctuary stable, visitors will meet Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus and hear a brief devotion. Participants will then proceed to fellowship hall to explore the Bethlehem Marketplace including: the carpentry shop, bakery, basket weaver, craft corner (angel ornament & nativity bracelet) and storyteller. Tour guides will lead participants to the various locations. Free refreshments will be available.

“A Night in Bethlehem” will feature a live nativity with animals, located outside, just west of the church from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1. First Baptist Church is an American Baptist Church located at 218 E. South Ave. in Greenville. The Rev. David S. Bilyeu serves as the church’s pastor. For more information, call (618) 694-1062.