FNB Announces October Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the October Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The October Students of the Month and nominating teachers are: Matthew Hobler, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger

Kianna Shouse, Ramsey High School, nominated by Melanie Meek

Colton Hill, Patoka High School, nominated by Justin Venhaus and Julie Koelm

Abbigale Brunk, Greenville High School, nominated by Jennifer Dannaman

Emma Jackson, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz and Karla Harre

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. Alex Miller, program coordinator for FNB, commented, “We’ve been very happy with the response we’ve had from teachers and administrators. We’re looking forward to interest in Student of the Month growing in the coming months.”