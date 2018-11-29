FNB November Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the November Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The November Students of the Month and nominating teachers are:

Kennedy Fiscus, Vandalia High School, nominated by Jamie Michel

Sally Schirmer, Ramsey High School, nominated by Anthony Hamilton

Madeline Clark, Patoka High School, nominated by Mike Stallard, Nicole Gebke, Amanda Stratmann, Julie Koelm, Justin Venhaus, and Joey Eddy

Mason Johnson (below), Greenville High School, nominated by Erin Haake

Chandler Hans (pictured at top), Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year.