GHS FFA Places In Agronomy & Ag Sales

The Greenville FFA Agronomy Team placed 2nd at the Section 19 Agronomy Contest held at Lakeland College. Individually in the top ten, Cole Wall placed 3rd, Jack Wall placed 4th, Dora Cripe-Deist placed 7th, and Levi Rensing placed 9th. Other team members were Kaylie Huels and Jordan Pierce. The top four members from the chapter will now compete at the State Agronomy Contest. Students had to identify weeds, crops, equipment as well as placing agriculture crops on quality and then complete a soils practicum and a written test.

Also the Greenville FFA Agriculture Sales Team placed third at the district contest held at Lakeland College. There were two teams from each of five sections that competed. The top three team will go on to compete at the state level in Champaign. Marissa Schaefer placed 4th overall and was recognized for being in the top ten individuals. Other team members included Jack Wall, Grace Baum, and Taylor Weiss. In the Ag Sales Contest members had to do a team sales preparation activity, make a presentation to a sales manager, take a written test and then each individual had to sell a trailer to an individual.