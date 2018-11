The Greenville High School Scholar Bowl team competed Tuesday against Granite City, Southwestern, and Lincolnwood.

The Greenville varsity team beat Granite City 410-230 and Lincolnwood 370-100, but lost to Southwestern 430-290.

The Greenville junior varsity team won all three of their matches beating Granite City 220-80, Southwestern 250-160, and Lincolnwood 240-90.