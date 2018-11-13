GHS Students Honored With Heisman Award

The winners of the Wendy’s Heismann Award for 2018-19 have been announced at Greenville High School.

They are Ally Cantrill, daughter of Melissa and Todd Cantrill of Greenville, and Brock Nelson, son of Sue Ann and Jerry Nelson of rural Greenville.

Award recipients must maintain a grade of B or better, be proven leaders and role models in their school and community, and participate in at least one school-sponsored sport.

Cantrill plays volleyball and basketball. Nelson is a member of the Comets basketball team.

Both are senior students at Greenville High School.