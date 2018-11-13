GHS Students To Present “12 Angry Jurors”

The Greenville High School Theatre Department is presenting its fall play later this month.

“12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose, originally known as “12 Angry Men,” will be performed November 16 and 17 in the high school auditorium.

Director Scott Spencer said the play is about a young man who has been accused of murdering his father. He said there were eyewitnesses and a lot of evidence, but also reasonable doubt. He said it’s beautifully written.

Click below to hear his comments:

The play was a popular feature film in 1957, featuring many well-known actors including Henry Fonda.

The high school’s cast includes Sarah Brannon, Sarah Klenke, Kyra Wells, Chloe Beckert, Emma Daniken, Trystan Watson, Emma Nord, Jackie Forys, Levi Siebert, Than Williams, Cainan Grove, Eli Borwick, George Timmermann, Daniel Kester and John Campbell.

Spencer is impressed with the cast. He said the students are bright and fun to be around. They’ve been working since the beginning of September.

Tickets are on sale in the high school office and at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store. Shows start at 7 PM.

Click below for more:

The entire play takes place in a jury room, as the jurors considers a verdict in a homicide case.

Once again, the play is November 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at Watson’s Drug Store, the high school office or at the door.