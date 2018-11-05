GHS Veterans Program

The 13th annual Veterans Day assembly at Greenville High School is 9 a.m. Friday at the school gym.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Last year over 50 men and women, who have served or are serving our country, attended.

There is no RSVP necessary.

The program allows students and staff members to honor veterans.

A veterans’ color guard will present flags, Greenville High School music students will perform, a guest speaker will present a Veterans Day message, and students will participate in other parts of the program.