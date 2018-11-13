Greenville Nursing & Rehab Shows Off Upgrades In Open House

Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation recently held an open house to show off over $1 million in renovations.

Merle Taylor, Director of Corporate Compliance for the facility’s parent company, WLC Management, told WGEL it was a big day for the staff and residents. She said they wanted the residents to have a nice place to live and for the community to know that there is a nice place where their loved ones can receive care.

Click below to hear more:

Taylor said there are now several sitting areas spread throughout the building and there is a nice spacious dining room. There are private and semi private rooms available.

Clock below for more:

WLC and Care Trust purchased the facility in December 2017.