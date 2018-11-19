Greenville Student Laureate Honored By Lincoln Academy

The top students representing Illinois’ colleges and universities were honored by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois during the annual Student Laureate Convocation Saturday, November 17 at the Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield.

Among those honored was Greenville University student Emily Ann Gaffner, daughter of Alan and Lori Gaffner of Greenville.

Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the state’s four-year degree-granting colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award and thereby becomes a Student Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

Each student was presented with a certificate of merit signed by the governor, a Lincoln medallion, and a $1,000 check.