Greenville Students Receive KC Scholarships

Two students from Greenville have recently been announced as Kaskaskia College scholarship recipients.

Brooke Krankel received three. They are the college’s Annuitant’s Association Teacher Education Scholarship, the Deborah Barkau Fine Arts Scholarship and the Sharon and Jerry Moyer Scholarship.

Brooke is a 2017 graduate of Bond County Unit 2 high school and is pursuing a degree in English and art. She is the daughter of Kim and Chris Krankel of Greenville.

Lauren Stengel was presented the Reverend Hubert Bankhead Scholarship. She is a 2009 graduate of Metro Christian academy in Sorento and is pursuing an associate of art degree at K.C.

Lauren is the daughter of Amanda Hinkle of Greenville and the late Jerry Hopper of Keyesport.

The four scholarships were awarded through the Kaskaskia College Foundation.