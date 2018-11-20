GU & KC Renew Three Agreements

Greenville University and Kaskaskia College have renewed three agreements that benefit students.

They allow K.C. students a smooth transition, upon completion of their associate’s degree, to seek and obtain their bachelor’s degree at Greenville.

Students receive the associate’s degree plus additional credit hours to transfer to Greenville. Up to 87 credits can be transferred in the majors of business management, criminal justice and organizational leadership.

A bachelor of science degree in elementary education can be 100 percent obtained on campus at Kaskaskia College through evening classes.

The schools are working toward agreements in secondary education, biology, engineering, music, communication, journalism, digital media, and a dual major in early childhood/elementary education.