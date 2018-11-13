GU Receives Sustainability Award

Greenville University was recently presented an Illinois Sustainability Award for significant achievements in protecting the environment to help sustain and improve the economy.

A total of 27 organizations received the award for 2018.

The university initiated “The Revolving Green Action Project,” changing the old lighting to LED in H.J. Long Gymnasium and the Crum Recreation Center. That led to annual savings of $10,619, which is being reinvested into future green projects.

The awards were presented by the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center at the University of Illinois.

At the awards program in Chicago, Mark Owens, director of facilities, accepted the award for Greenville University.