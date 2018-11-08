GU To Celebrate Armistice Centennial

Greenville University will conduct a brief ceremony Sunday to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 11th at 10:45 AM on Hogue Lawn under the tower. The service will begin with the ringing of the bell and Dr. Brian Hartley and Greenville University President Dr. Ivan Filby will lead a time of prayer for peace.

President Filby will read off all the names of previous students who served in World War I. The ceremony will conclude with a playing of Taps.