Health Department Funds Increase, Savings Efforts Continue

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session Monday evening. Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported that for the month of October, the Health Department’s cash reserve balance increased by $56,752.

Eifert also reported that the department is owed nearly $200,000 in state grant funds as well as several hundred thousand dollars in Medicaid revenue.

Because of the uncertainty of cash flow from the state grants and Medicaid, contingency planning has resulted in several areas for focus in the coming months. These include limiting personnel expense wherever possible and monitoring payor mix to ensure some cash flow until state sources begin repayment.

Keri Jones, Dental Director at the Health Department, reported the dental clinic has a new working space, which is nearing completion and is slated to open in December. This is designed to increase capacity and improve the clinic’s ability to serve residents in a timely manner.