Highland Man Dies in Single Vehicle Accident in Rural Greenville

A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Highland man Saturday evening around 11:30PM. 22 year old Gavin Twitty of Highland was traveling northbound on Route 127 about a half mile southeast of Baumberger Avenue when his vehicle left the road way at an S curve and struck a power pole on the drivers’ side.

Twitty was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County Coroner. Bond County fire personal responded to aid in extrication. The accident remains under investigation by the Bond County Sherriff’s department and Coroner’s office.