The Honorable Joe Michalis, Mayor of the City of Highland, IL, has proclaimed the week of November 19 – 23, 2018 as Highland Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Week. Pictured above, Optimist Club President Rick Duft, along with Youth Appreciation Week Chairperson Jay Boulanger, watch as Mayor Michaelis signs a Proclamation for the week.

The Optimist Club will be hosting a dinner/banquet on the 19th for the Leaders/Presidents of 31 different groups at Highland High School.