Eating a big meal—particularly a high-fat one—could potentially trigger a heart attack. Thanksgiving is upon us and Bond County Health Department wants everyone to learn the signs for heart attack, and remember: Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, have it checked out.

“Overeating should be considered a heart-attack trigger, much in the same way that extreme physical activities and severe anger episodes may cause a myocardial infarction,” says researcher Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, MD, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn. Digestion of a large meal diverts blood from the heart to aid digestion may also spur angina, or heart-related chest pain. Bond County Health Department would like to spread the following information throughout the community.

Bond County Health Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that some heart attacks are sudden and intense. But most start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Pay attention to your body and call 911 if you experience:

Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs. Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Don’t wait to get help if you experience any of these heart attack warning signs, call 911 immediately. Minutes matter. Fast action can save lives – maybe your own.