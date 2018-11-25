Holiday Season Kicks Off With Come Home For Christmas

Click below to hear the Mayor of Whoville, counting down to the lighting of the Bond County Courthouse Saturday night at the annual “Come Home for Christmas” celebration in downtown Greenville:

And with that, the holiday season is officially underway.

“Come Home For Christmas” is put on by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and new Chamber Director Elaine McNamara said it was a tremendous first event for her. She said it was a lot of fun and she is very appreciative of the committee that worked so hard to put it together. She hopes to see some of the activities that started this year continue as traditions into the future:

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said it was great to see such a huge crowd in downtown Greenville. He said the event was a great way to start the holiday season and points out the strengths of the Greenville community.

Come Home For Christmas was held on what is billed nationally as Small Business Saturday, urging residents to shop at home and support local businesses.

A special thanks to Bill Walker at Walker Photography for sharing these photos from “Come Home For Christmas”!