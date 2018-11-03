Hospice Receives Deficiency Free Survey

Bond County Hospice, a part of Bond County Health Department, has received a Deficiency Free Annual Survey from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) per guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Bond County Hospice has been providing service and superior care since 1997. Hospice is a set of specialized services to help patients and families cope with a terminal illness. While these illnesses are not curable, a lot can be done to make patients more comfortable and help them do things that are important to them at this stage of their life. The focus of hospice care is for clients and their families to continue to live life to its fullest potential, enjoying their favorite activities while discovering new ones, and making the best of each day.

Hospice care uses a team approach to patient care. Hospice staff includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, spiritual care providers, and other professionals, such as nutritionists and physical therapists. Most people who have a terminal illness are eligible for hospice care and have their care paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, Veteran’s Benefits, or private insurance.

“Receiving a deficiency free survey confirms the Bond County Hospice is doing an exceptional job and providing client the services and care necessary to live as well as possible,” said Kelly Derrick, Bond County Hospice Director.

For more information, contact Bond County Hospice at (618)664-5020.