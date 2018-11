Mulberry Grove Firefighters responded Tuesday, at 9:28 a.m., to a report of a house fire along Rt. 140, in Fayette County.

According to Mulberry Grove fire personnel, the blaze was in a vacant house along Rt. 140, about ¾ mile east of the Rt. 40 / Rt.140 intersection.

Greenville and Keyesport Firefighters provided mutual aid. Firefighters were on the scene about two and a half hours and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.