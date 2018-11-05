House Fire In Old Ripley

Four fire departments responded to a house fire Monday afternoon near the intersection of Madison and Main streets in Old Ripley.

The alarm was received at 12:45 p.m.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley said when the first firemen arrived, they saw smoke coming from an eave of the roof, but no flames.

Firefighters did discover some ceiling insulation smoldering. Chief Lindley said the cause could possibly be electrical.

Someone was home at the time, but there were no injuries.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley firefighters received mutual aid from Greenville, Shoal Creek and New Douglas districts.