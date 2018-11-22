HSHS Foundations Celebrate Giving Tuesday

The HSHS Holy Family Foundation in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundations in Breese and Highland have joined the global Giving Tuesday effort and ask their communities to consider donating to one of the foundations on this day of giving.

“Our donors are extremely important in helping us provide quality health care close to home,” said Amy Liefer, Foundation Director for all three locations. “Each foundation supports its own community with all money staying local and supporting only their respective hospital. Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for people to make a positive impact on our community.”

Giving Tuesday represents a global day dedicated to giving back. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world come together to celebrate generosity and helping others. Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate to improve their local communities and give back in impactful ways to charities and other causes they support.

Financial contributions are vital to the healing ministry of all three hospitals. The HSHS Foundations were established to advance the mission of the hospitals to provide health care to all and carry the hospitals’ values and traditions for future generations. By giving to your local foundation, you can be assured that your donation is making a difference for patients, their families, and the community.

As nonprofit hospitals, all three locations rely on contributions to provide health care services to Greenville, Breese, Highland, and the surrounding communities.

To donate to HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation in Breese, visit http://www.stjoebreese.com/Giving.

To donate to HSHS Holy Family Foundation in Greenville visit http://www.hshsholyfamily.org/Giving.

To donate to the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation in Highland visit http://www.stjosephshighland.org/Giving.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.