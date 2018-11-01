HSHS Holy Family Hospital Donates Pink Bowl Proceeds To LRCF

HSHS Holy Family Hospital raised $886.00 in proceeds from the 7th Annual Pink Bowl, an annual football game between the Greenville Comets and Vandalia Vandals. This year, the funds raised from the t-shirt sales, were donated to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

For the last seven years, Holy Family has sold Pink Bowl themed t-shirts to hospital colleagues, high school students and community members prior and during the game. They have also provided pink armbands to the football players, t-shirts to the cheerleaders and donated pink mini frisbees to be thrown out during half time to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“It really is a fun event we look forward to each year, and we are happy to be able to donate the proceeds to a local foundation, said Angie Tovar, executive assistant to the president and CEO at HSHS Holy Family.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.