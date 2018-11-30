HSHS Southern Illinois Hospitals Giving Tree Breakfast Events

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are each hosting a Giving Tree Breakfast.

The events will feature a free breakfast buffet open to colleagues and community members. At each event, there will be a Giving Tree full of tags with items needed to fill local food pantries for the holidays. Participation in the Giving Tree is optional and not required to enjoy breakfast.

St. Joseph’s Breese Giving Tree Breakfast will be held on December 6 from 7:30 am to 9:30 am in the hospital’s cafeteria. The food pantries that will be donated to from St. Joseph’s Breese include the House of Manna, Green Bean, Matthew 25, St Vincent de Paul, New Baden Zion and New Baden Baptist. Purchased items can be dropped off at the hospital.

Holy Family’s Giving Tree Breakfast will be held on December 7 from 7:30 am to 9:30 am in the hospital’s Fair Oak’s Conference Room. The food pantries that will be donated to from Holy Family’s event include the Bond County Senior Citizens, Sorento Food Pantry, First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove and Come to the Table Food Pantry of Keyesport. Purchased items can be dropped off at the hospital.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Giving Tree Breakfast will be held on December 12 from 7:30 am to 9:30 am in the hospital’s Friends Cafe. The items collected from St. Joseph’s Highland will be donated to the Highland Food Pantry. Purchased items can be dropped off at the hospital or brought directly to the Highland Food Pantry.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.