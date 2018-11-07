HSHS Southern Illinois Hospitals To Host Veterans Day Services

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Greenville and HSHS St Joseph’s Hospital Highland will be hosting Veterans Day Prayer Services on Friday, November 9.

The services will be held under the American Flag at each hospital. All are invited to attend these special services honoring American Veterans.

Times of each event are as follows:

St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese – 2:00 pm

Holy Family in Greenville – 10:00 am

St. Joseph’s Highland – 2:00 pm

If inclement weather, the services will be relocated to the chapel at St. Joseph’s Highland and Holy Family Greenville and to the main lobby entrance at St. Joseph’s Breese.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.