HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Shares Tips About Choosing Your 2019 Health Plan

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is committed to providing patients with the highest quality care that is easily accessible and affordable. As part of a health care system, the hospital works with many different insurance and managed care companies each year to seek ways to better align the payments the hospital receives with the quality of care they provide for their patients.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is a Participating Provider with the following health plans. You can also see this list on the hospital’s web site at www.stjosephshighland.org/Patient-Guest/Billing-Information. Please know all insurance plans are accepted for emergency room visits.

Insurance Plans and Provide Networks Accepted

Aetna

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois PPO

Blue Cross Choice Preferred PPO Network (BCE)

Cigna HealthCare – All plans

Corvel Worker’s Compensation

Coventry Health Care of Missouri

-CMR

-Coventry National Network

-First Health Network

Coventry Carelink

Health Alliance Medical Plan

HealthLink

HealthSCOPE

HFN, Inc.

HMOI SIHCA

Humana Network

Multiplan

-Beechstreet

-PHCS

Tricare/Champus

Triwest VA PCCC

United HealthCare Midwest (UHC)

Medicare – Traditional

Accepted Medicare Replacement Plans

Clear Spring Health of Illinois

Coventry Health Care

Essence Healthcare

Humana Medicare Advantage Plans

Meridian Health Plan

United HealthCare Midwest (UHC)

Medicaid – Traditional

Accepted Medicaid Replacement Plans

Meridian Health Plan

GetCoveredIllinois.Gov (Exchange Plans)

Blue Cross Choice Preferred PPO Network (BCE)

Health Alliance Medical Plans

When reviewing your options, it is important to understand whether your insurance plan limits your access to certain doctors or hospitals. As you compare plans, make sure you view the network which goes with a particular plan. Doctors, hospitals and other providers may be in one of the company’s provider networks, but not in others. Also, be sure to review the number of primary care physicians and specialists that are available to you and the geographic locations of those providers. Even if you are currently healthy, it is important to pay attention to the specialists available in the networks you consider in case you need specialized care in the future.

The new open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance exchange is Thursday, November 1, 2018, to Saturday, December 15, 2018. Insurance coverage begins January 1, 2019. In order to receive coverage on January 1, participants must enroll by December 15, 2018. Health Marketplace information is available on the internet at getcoveredillinois.gov or by calling 1-866-311-1119.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.