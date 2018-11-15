Judge John Knight Retiring

After spending the past 36 years serving Bond County, half as state’s attorney and the other half as resident circuit judge, John Knight is retiring at the end of November.

Current State’s Attorney Chris Bauer will be sworn in as the new resident judge in early December. He was elected to the position in the past election.

Judge Knight was an intern in the state’s attorney’s office and assistant state’s attorney before taking over the position from Charles Romani, Jr. When Circuit Judge John DeLaurenti retired, Knight became the local judge.

He said one of the biggest changes over the years has been the use of technology in the judicial system.

Knight was asked why he chose to retire now and what he is proud of during his time as judge.

He said things are changing and it’s time for a younger person to come in and take over. He said some of the physical burdens of the job have caught up with him. Judge Knight said he’s the proudest of the fact that they have maintained the integrity of the system up to the general expectations of the law abiding citizens of Bond County.

Click below to hear more from Judge Knight:

A reception to honor Judge Knight will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Durley Campground, north of Greenville. A program begins at 3 p.m.