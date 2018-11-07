Judges Elected Tuesday

In early December, there will be a new Bond County resident judge in the Third Judicial Circuit.

Chris Bauer, current Bond County state’s attorney, was unopposed for the judge position. He will replace John Knight, who is retiring.

The Bond County Board will have to appoint a new state’s attorney for the final two years of Bauer’s term, after he resigns from the state’s attorney position.

The Third Judicial Circuit consists of Bond and Madison counties. The four resident judges, one in Bond and three in Madison, run in only those counties, but serve the entire circuit.

Associate Judge Susan Smith, a Democrat, was elected to a 6-year term as circuit judge. She defeated Mark Rabe.

Republican David Dugan, who is serving as a resident judge by an appointment, was elected to the position. He won over Marc Parker.

Two judges sought retention and were successful. They are David Hylla and Kyle Napp.

A 60 percent yes vote is necessary to be retained. 70.9 percent of the Bond and Madison voters favored Napp and Hylla received a 70.5 percent yes vote.