KC Board Approves New Director Of Public Safety

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, November 26, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and student trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

In its ongoing effort to improve the safety and security of Kaskaskia College students, faculty, staff, and the public at its main campus and education centers, the KC Board of Trustees approved the employment of Jeff Brown of Greenville as the college’s new Director of Public Safety. As the college has grown in size and enrollment, the need for a more enhanced and visible security department has grown as well. Although the college itself has had very few incidents over the years, it’s important that the institution maintain a proactive and progressive approach towards safety and security.

In recent months the college has discussed establishing a sworn police presence to oversee security operations on the college’s main campus and education centers. Brown provides the leadership, knowledge and experience needed to develop and oversee this new objective. He has 32 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, including 23 years as Sheriff of Bond County. Brown has also served as a security advisor in the Pentagon, as well as on several law enforcement boards including the St. Louis Major Case Squad. KC President George Evans said, “Jeff has the leadership skills and experience necessary to lead this department. KC is lucky to have him.”

In other personnel action Monday evening, Trustees hired Johnny Matthews of Greenville as the college’s new Chief Information Officer. Matthews has more than 20 years’ experience in information technology in the higher education and banking industries. Previously he was the Chief Information Officer of Greenville University. Earl Dwayne Hunter of Odin was hired as a full-time Maintenance Specialist for the college.

The board also approved a resolution establishing the tuition and fee rates for the college’s Fiscal Year 2020. While fees will remain the same, tuition at KC will increase two percent. The increase, which will go in effect for the summer 2019 semester, is the college’s first in three years. The increase will help offset expected expenditure increases, new program develop as well as enable the college to continue to qualify for essential state funds. Recent increases in Federal Pell Awards will help financial aid qualifying students absorb the increase. KC will also continue to assist and steer non-Pell qualifiers to other funding opportunities at Kaskaskia College.

In other action the board approved a resolution to abate property taxes for a proposed enterprise zone planned by the city of Salem and Marion County. The board also approved property and casualty insurance coverage offered by Kane Insurance Agency of Salem through Wright Specialty Insurance and Hastings Mutual Insurance Company. The coverage is similar to last years, but at a reduced cost to the institution.

The public is invited to join the Kaskaskia College Music Department for their vocal and instrumental concerts this holiday season! Both concerts are free and open to the public. Invite your friends and family for two nights of wonderful music.

Thursday, November 29- Holiday Choir Concert

This concert will feature the 3rd Annual High School Honor Choir (featuring 210 high school students from twelve area schools), Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, Community Chorale, and KC Blues. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium.

Tuesday, Dec. 4- Holiday Instrumental Concert

The Kaskaskia College Concert and Jazz Bands will present their concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium.

Also, this Thursday marks the third year for the High School Honor Choir Festival at KC. Approximately 210 high school students will be visiting campus and participating in the Honor Choir Festival from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.