KC Holiday Choir Concert & High School Honor Choir Festival

The Kaskaskia College Choral Program is proud to announce its Holiday Choir Concert in conjunction with the 2018 High School Honor Choir on Thursday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium.

Featured ensembles will be the Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale, all under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall.

This is the Third Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival with 12 participating high schools and 210 singers selected for the choir. The high school students will be rehearsing with Professor Marshall during the day and joining the college choirs to present the Holiday Concert in the evening. Area participating high schools include Altamont, Bond County, Breese Central, Carlyle, Centralia, Christ Our Rock, Mater Dei, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central, and Vandalia.

The concert will feature traditional and contemporary holiday carols and music representative from all over the world. KC Community Chorale will open the concert with repertoire including “I Saw Three Ships,” “Noël Nouvelet,” “Pat-a-pan,” and “Glory, Glory, Glory to the Newborn King.” KC Blues will be performing “S’vivon” as arranged for New York Voices, and “Carol of the Bells” as sung by Pentatonix. The Concert Choir will be performing the traditional, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” in addition to a thrilling setting of “Jingle Bells.”

The concert will conclude with the High School Honor Choir presenting a variety of classic and multicultural holiday selections including “South African Gloria,” Eric Whitacre’s “Glow,” “Ain’t That-A Rockin,” and “Gloria” from Vivaldi’s Gloria.

KC Professor, Lynda Marshall, says, “I am so enthusiastic about the Third Annual High School Honor Choir festival. In just two short years, the Honor Choir has doubled in size! There are so many talented students in the KC District and I look forward to making memorable musical experiences with these young singers. This is a wonderful opportunity for students from smaller music programs to come together and perform with a large choral ensemble. What a great way to begin the holiday season!”

The concert is free and open to the public.