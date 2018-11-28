KPD Tax Levy & Equipment Update

At its November meeting, the Kingsbury Park District board members decided they would not raise the new tax levy by more than 5 percent of last year’s extension.

That means a truth in taxation hearing is not required. The board could raise the levy by up to 5 percent and agreed not to exceed $358,157.70, which would be 5 percent.

The tax levy must be passed in December.

Health insurance for two park district employees was approved through Blue Cross-Blue Shield at an increase of 3 percent over last year’s premium.

The renewal, through the company providing insurance the past year, was quoted at 13 percent, according to KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein.

It was reported by Sauerwein that the oiling and chipping at the swimming pool parking lot has been completed, and parking blocks have been installed.

The contractor for the past pool renovations is to install tile in the family changing area to improve drainage.

Sauerwein advised the board site preparations are complete for Bicentennial park, at the intersection of Winter Avenue and Fourth Street.

The playground equipment has been delivered and improved weather is now needed to install it. A fence will also be placed around the park.