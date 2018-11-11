Lake Committee Meeting

The Greenville Lake Committee met recently.

In past meetings, there has been discussions about persons jumping off the train trestle on the north end of Governor Bond Lake.

City Manager Dave Willey reported at the recent meeting that the lake patrol officer was directed to look for trestle jumpers. Two were found and their parents contacted.

The committee and city officials are worried about safety, and the trestle belongs to the train company, so being on it is trespassing.

Willey advised he has approved the Bond County Bass Club holding 12 fishing tournaments next year at Governor Bond Lake. He anticipates other groups will be requesting tournament dates at the lake.

All fishing tournaments must go through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and then be approved by the city.