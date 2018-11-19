Library Celebrates Thanksgiving Week

The Greenville Public Library is inviting residents to visit this week to play games and put together puzzles.

It’s another activity to invite persons to visit their local library.

Jo Keillor, library director, tells us the library will close early Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Games and puzzles will be available for patrons to enjoy through closing Wednesday.

The library will be open Tuesday and Wednesday of this week until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.