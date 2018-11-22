Local Scouts Collect Over 7,000 Food Items

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts were busy last Saturday collecting bags of food to be distributed to needy persons for the holidays.

In Greenville, residents donated over 7,000 food items, about the same amount as last year.

The food will be used in baskets to be distributed in the Bond County Canned Food Drive program.

Anyone still wanting to contribute food or cash to the program can do so at the Greenville Police Department. Food can also be dropped off at Greenville churches.

Bond County residents can register for a food basket by picking up a form at the police department, Bond County BCMW office, the Bond County Senior Citizens Center, the Bond County Housing Authority office and the Bond County Health Department.

The deadline to submit forms is December 6 with distribution on December 8 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church. The forms include the distribution schedule.