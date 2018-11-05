LRCF Coordinating Christmas Market

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) is sponsoring a Come Home For Christmas Market on Saturday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville First United Methodist Church. Area non-profits will have gift, craft, and wreath booths. There will also be a cookie/candy walk booth, coffee and hot chocolate bar, and soups for lunch. Kelli Lahr, project co-chair, said, “We’re still looking for some local not-profits to participate. Our hope is to bring back the spirit of the holiday bazaar that was popular for decades.”

Any non-profit group interested in setting up a holiday booth at the Come Home For Christmas Market, may call Kelli at (217) 313-7202 or Gina at (618) 410-6014. If you’re group is not sure what booth it would like to do, LRCF has suggestions.