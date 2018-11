Madison County Election Results

Incumbents held their seats in several Madison County races.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, a Democrat, was running unopposed.

Current Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza was reelected. She received 54,606 votes, defeating Republican challenger Stephen J. Adler, who received 48,154.

County Treasurer Chris Slusser, a Republican, was reelected. He defeated Democratic challenger Chris Miller. Slusser received 54,672 votes. Miller had 45,579.

In the 54th Legislative District race, Republican candidate Jason Plummer received 13,135 Madison County votes. His opponent, Democrat Brian Stout received 6,765.

In the race for the 13th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Rodney Davis received 23,061 votes in Madison County. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan received 20,535.

In the 15th Congressional District race, Republican incumbent John Shimkus received 15,543 votes. Madison County voters cast 7,956 ballots for his opponent Kevin Gaither.

Election results are not official until canvassed.