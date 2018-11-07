MG Board Accepts Bid For Street Maintenance

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday and accepted the bid of HMG for street oiling, chipping, patching, culvert replacement, equipment rental, and street signs for 2019. HMG representative Jacob Campworth presented the proposal and bid of $25,452.36. Items in the bid not needed or used will be deducted from the total amount.

Mayor Candy Widger reported progress on the grant application for new water lines and meters. A grant account has been established at the local bank and preliminary funds are expected soon.

Code Enforcement Officer Andy Vaughan of Vandalia works in the Village Tuesdays and Thursdays. He reported on contacts he made concerning ordinance and code infractions.

Board members approved an amendment to the water and sewer ordinance, setting sewer rates the same as water rates. Sewer rates for customers outside village limits will have a 50 percent increase above the standard rate.