MG Unit 1 Board Hears Finance, FFA Reports

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday and received an audio visual report from seven FFA members who attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. In addition to convention activities, the delegation toured the Apache Sprayers Plant, the Kelsay Dairy Farm, attended a career fair, heard President Trump speak, and attended a Garth Brooks concert.

In the financial report, Superintendent Steve Phillips said all fund balances look good and the district is ahead of last year at this time by about $780,000.00 in cash and investments. General state aid payments continue to arrive on time and the district is receiving categorical state aid payments for transportation and special education.

Senior class sponsors Scott Voyles and Andrew Beckham presented plans for the 2019 senior trip. Eighteen students will be going on the trip scheduled for April 4-7 to Disney World and Universal Studios.

Board members discussed the 2019 tax levy and scheduled a truth in taxation hearing for the December board meeting.

Elementary Principal Casey Bowman and Jr. – Sr. High Principal Bobby Koontz presented the school report cards for their respective buildings. Mulberry Grove Schools are rated Commendable, the second highest rating possible. Test scores in all three schools show improvement over last year.

Following a closed session, the board accepted the resignation of board member Teresa Tompkins who is moving from the district.