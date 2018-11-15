Michael Ennen Named President Of Bradford National Bank

Frank Joy, Chairman of the Board at Bradford National Bank, with offices in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, announced today that Michael Ennen will be promoted to the position of president of the bank, and become the bank’s tenth president in its 151-year history, effective January 1, 2019.

Ennen joined the bank in August 2004 as a credit analyst. Since then, he has served as a commercial lending officer and the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Ennen has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the bank since 2015.

In making the announcement, Joy explained that this promotion was part of the management succession plan the board had developed over the past several years. Joy will continue leadership of the bank through his role as Chairman of the Board. Doug Stroud will continue in his position as Chief Executive Officer on a part-time basis. Stroud, who has been with the bank since 2011, has served as president since 2014. Stroud became a board member in 2005 and has been CEO since 2016.

Ennen said, “It is an honor and privilege to be given an opportunity to serve in a top leadership role at such a community minded financial institution. I’ve been fortunate to have worked for 14 years under the direction of Frank Joy and Doug Stroud. They, like the leaders before them, have been instrumental in the success of Bradford National Bank by focusing on the customers and communities it has served for 151 years. I will make it a priority to continue in that mission.”

Stroud said, “I am extremely pleased to make this announcement. We are privileged to have an individual as talented as Mike Ennen working for the bank and to be able to promote him to the position of president. Our Board of Directors has complete confidence in Mike’s abilities.” He added, “I am truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to be Bradford’s president for the past five years. It has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career. Our local communities are so fortunate to have Bradford National Bank showing so much consideration to its employees, customers, organizations, and schools. I look forward to continuing to serve as CEO.”

Joy will remain as Chairman of the Board and President of Bradford Bancorp, Inc., the parent corporation of The Bradford National Bank. With two offices in Greenville, Bradford National Bank is the oldest bank headquartered in Bond County.

History:

Bradford National Bank was founded in 1867 as Bradford and Son’s Bank by James Bradford and his son Samuel.

The Bradford family was involved in the bank for more than 50 years. James, Samuel, and John all served as presidents of the bank. Myrtle T. Bradford and Nancy Rogers Bradford also served as presidents of the bank – a rare occurrence for women in the 1920s.

Under the direction of executive officer Herman Riedemann, the bank received its national charter in 1910 and officially became known as The Bradford National Bank of Greenville, and today is one of the oldest chartered banks in Illinois.

In 1928, Walter Joy was elected president and served in that capacity for 43 years.

In 1970, Roger Riedemann was elected as president of the bank, and initiated the bank’s second Greenville location and the installation of Greenville’s first ATM.

In 1993, Frank Joy was elected as president of the bank. Under his leadership, the bank expanded into Madison County, and nearly tripled in asset size.

In February, 2014, Doug Stroud is elected to serve as president of the bank.

In November, 2018, Mike Ennen is elected to serve as Bradford National Bank’s tenth president.

For more information, visit the Bradford National Bank website at www.BradfordBank.com.