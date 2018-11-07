Montgomery County experienced a 71.62 percent voter turnout Tuesday night. There are 16,338 registered voters in Montgomery County and 11,702 of them cast ballots.

In the contested race for Sheriff, current Republican Undersheriff Rick Robbins was elected with a total of 6,189 votes. His opponent, Democrat Mark C. Brazel received 5,319 votes.

Democratic incumbent Bryant “Butch” Hitchings will remain the Montgomery County State’s Attorney. He received 5,789 votes, topping the 5,462 votes received by Republican challenger Andrew P. Affrunti.

In the race for Montgomery County Treasurer, Republican incumbent Jay L. Martin was unseated by Democratic challenger Nikki Lohman. Lohman received 6,573 votes. Martin received 4,841.

In the race for US Representative in the 13th District, Republican incumbent Rodney Davis won Montgomery County voters. He received 7,432 votes. Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan received 3,948 votes in Montgomery County.

Election results are not official until canvassed.