Mulberry Grove American Legion Celebrates Veterans Day

The Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180 annual Veterans Day potluck dinner is Friday, November 9, at 6:00 p.m., in the Community Building. The Post will provide the meat and drinks. All veterans, their families, and widows of veterans are invited.

The American Legion will post the 120 casket flags of deceased veterans Sunday, November 11, starting at 8:00 a.m., weather permitting, around the Mulberry Grove Cemetery. They will also post 40 flags in the village. Everyone is invited to help raise and lower the flags. For more information, call Dick at 217-534-2307.