Mulberry Grove FFA Sponsors Blood Drive

The Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive recently in the school shop.

Fifty-two people registered with 40 units of whole blood and seven units of red blood cells collected. The Red Cross goal was 29 units.

There were 14 first-time donors including: Wyatt Criner, Matt Geiger, Karen Kennedy, Ty Bauer, Braeden Links, Hayli Bohannon, Kim Bone, Trista Koertge, Marcy Quick, Lydia Stief, Anjelikka Hopkins, Kelsey Oglesby, Kyler Thole, and Mason Terry.

Each first-time donor got a blood drop pin.

Dale Brown received a 9-gallon pin, P.J. Klawitter a 5-gallon pin, Jackie Paine a 2-gallon pin, and Zoe Zinkgraf a 1-gallon pin.