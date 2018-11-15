Bond County Health Department (BCHD) would like to remind community members that November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The numbers alone are staggering, yet diabetes continues to be misunderstood and often disregarded.

This November, in recognition of American Diabetes Month™, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) aims to create urgency about diabetes, help educate others, break down stereotypes, and to correct myths and misunderstandings surrounding the disease. For those who have been diagnosed, diabetes impacts nearly every decision they make daily—from what they’ll eat, wear, and do to how they’ll take care of themselves and their loved ones. The ADA is looking to share stories about what it truly means to live with diabetes through its new campaign: Everyday Reality.

While the everyday reality of diabetes can seem overwhelming, there are things everyone can do to improve the lives for people with diabetes and those at risk. Everyone can encourage people to know their risk by taking the ADA’s Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test, become an advocate, magnify the voices of all those living with diabetes and support the organization’s mission by donating today. Join the conversation, share and engage with stories on social media as the ADA highlights the personal accounts and #EverydayReality of those living with this chronic disease.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).