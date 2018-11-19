Power Outage Affects Nearly 3,000

A large portion of the Greenville area lost power Monday morning just before 11.

Electricity was restored by 11:03 a.m.

Brian Bretsch, from Ameren Illinois, said it was discovered a piece of equipment with a boom was being used to spray a field. The boom came in contact with an electric line causing the power to trip off.

Bretsch said linemen were able to quickly reroute the electricity to restore power to customers.

Over 2,900 customers were affected by the brief outage.

The electric line did not fall or break, and there were no injuries. Ameren Illinois linemen checked the line and power pole to make sure everything was working properly.