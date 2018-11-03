Project Parenting Building Torn Down

On September 15 a Bond County Unit 2 modular building, used for Project Parenting offices, was damaged by fire and Wednesday, October 31, it was demolished.

Superintendent Wes Olson said there were no plans for that space. He said it could provide some additional parking for events.

The biggest need is for space for the Project Parenting program, who are currently utilizing the old district office on Hena Street.

Click below to hear more:

The insurance company gave the district the option to look into repairing the building, but Olson said the fire and water damage combined with the weather damage since then, led to the decision of taking the approximately $100,000 insurance proceeds for the building and contents.

He said demolition costs were minimal compared to the insurance money.

Olson praised the staff affected by the fire. He said they have really rolled with the punches and adapted. He praised them for being positive and focusing on providing services to families and students despite conditions not being ideal. He also said there was great community support following the fire.

Click below to hear more:

The fire occurred on a Saturday morning so no one was in the building.